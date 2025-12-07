WATCH | Ouaddou confident Mbokazi will enjoy success in Chicago

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 1 November 2025. Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is confident Mbekezeli Mbokazi will succeed with Chicago Fire in US Major League Soccer.

Mbokazi played his final match for the Buccaneers when they clinched the Carling Knockout title by beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring the only goal in extra time.

Ouaddou, who played football overseas, believes Mbokazi, 20, will improve in the US and could be playing in other leagues in the future.

“I cannot say he is a loss because we have to think about the evolution of the players. Of course, Orlando Pirates is one of the big clubs in Africa, and every coach wants to have their best players to compete for the title,” Ouaddou told the media after the match.

“But [player moves] are the life of football. I was in his position when I was 22 years old in Nancy, my former club. I was there for four years, then played two years in the first division, and after that, I had the opportunity to go to the [English] Premier League with Fulham.

“I just want to wish him good luck — all the best for him. I told him that during this game, he needs to put the team first and to win that trophy. And the guy did his job; now he is going to the US, and he is going to improve and not forget Orlando Pirates.

“And he must not forget the national team; he must continue improving and make an effort.”

After guiding his side to their second trophy in five months, Ouaddou feels the Africa Cup of Nations break has come at the right time for the club “because we’ve been playing so many games”.

“If you take into consideration the CAF Champions League games, the cup and league games. I cannot tell you how many games, but definitely we played more games than Marumo and many other teams,” he said.

“So, the break comes at the right moment, and it is the moment of the national team.

“[Regarding] the guys who are going to the national team, I will watch the games, and I will be close to them, and I will analyse their performance because I told them they have to give 100% to their country.”

