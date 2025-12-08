A fit Mofokeng can win us the title – Ouaddou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup final match against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 06 December 2025.

Fresh from winning their second title this season when they clinched the Carling Knockout, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou feels Relebohile Mofokeng will be an important figure in their chase for the Betway Premiership title once he is 100% fully fit.

Mofokeng scored a crucial goal in extra time against Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium to help his side clinch the title.

Earlier in the season, the 21-year-old had a dip in form and was out of the Pirates’ matchday squad in October.

Ouaddou said that the midfielder had been fatigued and was given a rest; he is pleased he is finding his form again, following two assists and a goal in the last five matches.

“What can I say? The president [Mofokeng] is very important for us in our team. I love him; I love his style of play. He is a very good top human being,” Ouaddou said.

“He is somebody who loves football. He is dreaming about football, I think; for 24 hours, he thinks about football. I cannot say too much about the beginning of the season. I think that for me, when you play many games to qualify for the competitions in the national team, I think he didn’t have enough time to rest.

“He only had 10 days’ rest, and [in] the season before, he played between 40 and 45 matches. He is not a robot. I can understand that he was a bit tired.

“We gave him some rest, and he came back with some very good fitness, and you can see that in the last three or four games that we played, he was part of the success of the team.

“You can see a fit Rele Mofokeng and a Rele that is tired. If he’s 70% fit, he can help the team. I cannot imagine if he’s 100%. If he’s 100%, the president is someone who can make us win the title.”

Ouaddou is now looking forward to playing against the Carling All Stars team at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, where he will give players who have not been playing a chance to play.

With most of his key players joining the Bafana Bafana squad to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations, Ouaddou will put in players such as Olisa Ndah, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Melusi Buthelezi, and Kabelo Dlamini, among others.

