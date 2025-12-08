Appollis praises Pirates’ resilience in Knockout win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates midfielder Oswin Appollis wants to help his team to win the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants.

Orlando Pirates star player Oswin Appollis has praised the team’s fighting spirit and hard work after they won the Carling Knockout title on Saturday, following their 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Appollis, who was voted man of the match by fans, said Bucs have been training hard, as they have now won two titles following their MTN8 trophy earlier this season.

The Buccaneers are now on course to win a treble or quadruple with two remaining trophies, the Nedbank Cup and the league.

“We’ve been working very hard towards our goal, and it showed in the league and through the cups that we are fighting towards,” Appollis said.

“As you saw today [Saturday], the boys showed up, and we fought and got the second trophy.”

Appollis, who is having a good season with the Sea Robbers, admitted that he didn’t have one of his best games on Saturday and doesn’t think he deserves the title.

“As players, we speak and motivate each other when we don’t have the best game. It was not my best game. Someone deserves it more, but the [man of the match] is voted by fans, and my thanks go to them,” he said.

“But like I said, I think someone else deserves it.”

Meanwhile, following the 2026 Fifa World Cup draw, where Bafana Bafana were drawn in Group A alongside co-host nation Mexico, whom they’ll play in the opening match, Appollis is hopeful they can advance in the tough draw.

“It’s a very tough group, but that’s for next year. Our next step is the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.”

Sowetan