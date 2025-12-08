Lafitte happy with Gallants’ showing despite cup loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marumo Gallants coach Alexander Lafitte was full of praise for his players despite their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The Frenchman said that, as a team, they gave the final their all but were unlucky to get the results.

Gallants held their own against the Buccaneers until they conceded in extra time when Bucs talisman Relebohile Mofokeng found the net.

After failing to take advantage of the few chances to score, Lafitte feels the match could have gone either way.

He expressed satisfaction in how they defended: “When you play in the final you want to win and my team performed very well.”

He added: I’m very happy with the performance of the team. The challenge is not only when you play Pirates in the extra time; we lost the ball and for that [loss of] balance Pirates used the situation to score.

“I’m very happy with the performance of the team but not the results.”

Lafitte added that they will take a lot of lessons from the defeat to build on in the Betway Premiership matches going forward and is optimistic about the future.

Gallants will go into the Africa Cup of Nations break sitting 12th on the log table and Lafitte said they will have to build on their Carling Knockout performance going to league matches.

“I think honestly, it is the same situation for all the games. It is important to learn... and understand that each situation is different. We need to be together, I think it is important to learn that.

“Honestly, we had a situation where we had the ball, we used a very good ball and for that it is very important for the future and we have to believe in the gameplay. If we continue to play like this, the future is bright.”

