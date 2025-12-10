Durban City to focus on conversion rate during hiatus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City caretaker coach Pitso Dladla has highlighted finishing as an area they will be focusing on during the Africa Cup of Nations break.

Despite finishing the year on a positive note with a 3-0 win over Orbit College in their last match, Dladla feels their finishing is still a concern and will have to work on that to improve when they resume in January.

Durban scored 14 goals in 15 matches, but Dladla feels they should have scored more had they been more clinical in front of goal.

We defended well in our last match and sometimes when we concede goals, you look at defenders and a goalkeeper, but to be honest, most of the goals come as a result of laziness up front and loss of possession. — Coach Pitso Dladla

“We still have to work on our conversion rate. Despite winning 3-0, we still missed many chances,” Dladla said.

Dladla also said it was important for his side to finish the year with a win, especially away, and that gives them confidence for the future.

“I think it means a lot to everyone at the club. They deserve something like this. It’s a long break and you always want to go to recess with happy faces,” he said.

“We needed this win so we can go to Christmas in a good space and be happy with our families. This means a lot to everyone at the club.”

What was also pleasing for Dladla was that they managed to win away, something which they struggled to do in the first round and said this is the positive they are taking into the new year.

Durban have only won twice away in eight matches, losing three and drawing three. “We’ve not been doing well away and the win against Orbit was very important for the team.

“But what was pleasing was that every player was willing to defend from the front.”

