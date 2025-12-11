Smith to use Afcon to gain experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana defender Tylon Smith wants to use the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco as part of his learning to gain experience.

Smith, who won the U-20 Afcon earlier this year, received his first call-up for the national team ahead of the tournament this month.

Following his impressive performances for Amajita, Smith was rewarded after he joined English side Queens Park Rangers and now has received a Bafana call-up after also playing a role in helping Amajita reach the knockout stage at the World Cup in Chile a few months ago.

“I’m very calm; I know I’m still young and I know my time will come. I just have to learn from the players that are more experienced and playing in my position and take that and it will help me to improve as a player,” Smith told the media during the press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“I just want to thank the coach [Hugo Broos] for giving me this opportunity to be part of the team. I went to my Facebook on my phone and watched live television after training and when he announced the team and when he mentioned my name, I was grateful as a 20-year-old.

“So, I was excited for the call-up. The players have welcomed me well. I’m close with Oswin [Appollis] because we both speak Afrikaans and Ronwen [Williams] also.”

In the last few months, Smith said he learnt to never give up and will do what he is expected to do in the national team.

“I’m 20 years old and I know it was a massive move for me from Stellenbosch to QPR and I just said to myself that I need to stay calm and do what is expected of me to do,” he said.

“And coming here, I had to do what I’m expected to do and learn from the players who are more experienced to use that and help me grow as a player and I’m looking forward to being part of the national team in this tournament.”

