Mokwana credits Saudi stint for career revival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana midfielder Elias Mokwana conceded he lost some hope of returning to the national team at some point during the challenges he had to negotiate.

The speedy winger last appeared for the national team in November last year but has made a return ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco this month.

Mokwana is enjoying a resurgence with Saudi Arabia side Al-Hazem, where he is on a season-long loan. He credited a change of environment to his return to the national team.

“I think I did lose some hope at some point,” Mokwana conceded. “But I think with my coach [Jalel Kadri], I had hope, and he gave me hope. He was working with me in extra sessions.

“He always believed in me, and he told me that I would get back into the team. It wasn’t easy at first. As you all know, when I got to Esperance, things didn’t go as I expected.”

After moving to Esperance Tunis from Sekhukhune United last season, Mokwana was one of the key players in Bafana. But when he moved from Esperance to Al-Hazen on loan, that’s when he was not called up to the national team.

“When I made the move to Al Hazem, I think I started to handle myself a little bit better,” he said. “I was training well, and the coach [Kadri] was also encouraging me every day and believed in me. That is why I guess I’m starting to pick up my form again.”

Sowetan