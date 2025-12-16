Mbule scores as Bafana edge Ghana 1-0 in Afcon send-off match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Mbule celebrates his goal for Bafana Bafana with teammates during the 2025 International Friendly match between South Africa and Ghana at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto 16 December 2025.

Bafana Bafana wrapped their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in style after they edged Ghana 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

It was not a performance coach Hugo Broos was pleased with but said they will get better in time.

Bafana will open their group campaign in the Afcon against Angola on December 22, where they will be looking for a perfect start.

Bafana dominated proceedings earlier on and should have been ahead when Sipho Mbule got on the end of Muhau Nkota’s swinging corner but headed wide.

The visitors were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure for the better part and wait for a break away ball, but Bafana dealt with that well. That proved to be the trend for the remainder of the opening half. Coach Hugo Broos responded with three changes for Bafana at the start of second half as goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Teboho Mokoena and Owsin Appollis replaced Goss, Thalente Mbatha and Nkota.

Bafana did find the back of the net in the 57th when the lively Mbule intercepted a loose and sent a superb strike into the bottom corner leaving the Black Stars goalkeeper with no chance.

Bafana had few chances to increase their chances but decision making in the final third denied them and had to settle for 1-0 win.

Ghana also had their chances and even hit the post in the second half, before Chaine made a top class save to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Bafana will fly to Morocco on Wednesday where they will hope to do better than the previous Afcon in Ivory Coast where they finished third.

