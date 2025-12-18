Bartlett backs Bafana to end 30-year Afcon drought

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett has backed the senior national team to end their 30-year Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) wait, saying the current generation can make history in Morocco.

Bafana have not won the Afcon since 1996, but Bartlett feels the tournament in Morocco offers them a perfect opportunity to improve their third-place finish in the previous edition in Ivory Coast.

We have a perfect opportunity to rewrite history with the current squad because next year it will be 30 years since we last won it. — Shaun Bartlett, former Bafana Bafana striker

Bafana are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe. They will start their campaign against Angola on December 22, where they are eyeing a perfect start.

“So, imagine if our team can go all the way and win it 30 years later, and that is ideally what we are hoping for.

“Any game in any tournament format is difficult, but our players know exactly what it takes to get to a semi-final and also the final hurdle and go all the way.

“So, that mentality is what Hugo Broos has definitely worked on, because the players now have a stronger mindset and are mentally tougher than before.”

In the last couple of years, Bafana have improved under Broos, and Bartlett feels they can still go far.

“We can improve on our set plays, and that is one of the aspects that worldwide has become very massive,” he said.

“If you look at European football, if you can’t score goals the normal way of breaking down teams, then set plays have become something big. Maybe a variation in that can help us in our games because we can surprise a few teams.

“You don’t have to be the tallest players on the field to score goals; it’s just a matter of having different set plays with variation in order to get your best players free.”

