Winning Afcon first match a must for Bafana, says Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has stressed the importance of a good start in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) when they face Angola in their opening match at the Grand Stade de Marrakech at 6pm tonight.

Bafana are in a tough Group B alongside Angola, Egypt, and Zimbabwe, and Broos says it is important they win the first match tonight to set the tone.

In the previous edition of Afcon in Ivory Coast, Bafana started the tournament with a defeat to Mali and Broos doesn’t want to see a repeat of that in Morocco.

“We are very happy that tomorrow (today) we can start this tournament and play our first game. We know that it will be a tough opponent, but my team is ready, and it is very important that first match,” Broos explained to the media during the pre-match press conference.

“If we can win this one, it will be a big step for qualification later to try and get out from the group stages.

“We will try to win it to put ourselves in a good position for our second game against Egypt.”

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams said their previous Afcon experience in Ivory Coast, where they finished third, will help them this time as they look to go one better in Morocco and also emphasised the importance of a good start.

“Obviously, we know that the preparations have been very strange, where the European-based players only joined the camp a bit later,” Williams said.

“But once we were complete, you could see the mood was much better, training was much better as everyone arrived in camp.

“The last few days have been good; training has been solid, and you can see that the boys know they are playing at the Afcon.

“You can see that the quality at training has improved as well. So, overall, the last few days have been much better. We’ve looked good as a team and we know how important it is to get the tournament off to a positive start.

“We can’t wait to get started, and we are looking forward to giving a good account of ourselves.”

