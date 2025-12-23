Angola ‘still alive’, says coach Beaumelle after opening defeat to Bafana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sphepelo Sithole and Siyabona Ngezana of Bafana Bafana combine to tackle Chico Banza of Angola in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B match at Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco on Monday night.

Angola’s hopes of getting out of the group stages suffered a blow with their 2-1 opening Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) defeat to South Africa in Marrakesh on Monday night, but coach Patrice Beaumelle is not reaching for the panic buttons just yet.

The result leaves Palancas Negras (the Black Sable Antelopes) in a must-win situation for their remaining Group B matches against Zimbabwe on Friday and Egypt next week.

Their next encounter against Zimbabwe has added significance because both lost their opening matches after the Warriors were sucker punched by Mohammed Salah at the death in a 2-1 defeat by the Pharaohs on Monday night.

“It was difficult to play against Bafana Bafana. Maybe some people were thinking it was going to be an easy game for them,” said Beaumelle, the former twice-Afcon-winning assistant to legendary French compatriot Hervé Renard, who has transformed Angola with strong attacking football.

Beaumelle lamented his side did not take their chances in spells where they dominated South Africa, especially in the late stages of the first half.

“But we played a good game, though it was not easy, and we had opportunities to score. Afcon is a long competition, and we have to get points from our matches against Zimbabwe and Egypt to get out of the group stages.

“The next game against Zimbabwe on Friday is crucial for us.”

Beaumelle said his players have taken the defeat on the chin and are aware there is still much to play for in the tournament.

“We lost 2-1 to Bafana, but the atmosphere from the players in the locker room is positive because we respect the plan. We know we made two mistakes, and when you do that against a good team, it is difficult.

“We just have to correct our mistakes and be more efficient against Zimbabwe, but we are still alive in the competition.”

Bafana gets Afcon campaign off to a positive start.

Again Angola failed to beat South Africa in an Afcon finals match, at the fifth attempt. Beaumelle said it will happen one day.

“The statistic that Angola has not beaten South Africa at Afcon continues, and also [the statistic] for coach Hugo Broos, who has gone 27 matches without defeat, and congratulations to him.

“We are sad because we lost the first game, and we wanted to start the competition with the points, which is always important. We are a top team in Africa, and I think we played a good game, but we were punished for the two mistakes.

“We just have to keep our heads up and continue because we still have two games to go against Zimbabwe and Egypt.”