Senior players impressed as Bafana’s Afcon debutants shine

Centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi during Bafana Bafana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations game between South Africa and Angola at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on December 22 2025.

Bafana Bafana’s senior players have hailed the effect of some of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) newcomers after they secured an important 2-1 opening win over Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday.

Coach Hugo Broos named five tournament debutants in his starting line-up: Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Sipho Mbule, Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster.

Another newcomer given an opportunity was Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi, who came off the bench in the second half and changed the complexion of the game, providing much-needed forward momentum and penetration after Bafana battled in the opening half.

South Africa were under pressure to win their opening game to keep themselves from being under tremendous pressure going into their next match against Group B heavyweights Egypt in Agadir on Boxing Day on Friday.

Broos, though, continued his characteristic of making brave decisions in big games, going with the partnership of Mbokazi and Ngezana in central defence — and they hardly set a foot wrong.

Mbule and Nkota did not have their best game against Angola, but they have tasted football at this level and will add value in the future. The former grew in strength in the second half. Foster battled until he scored a superb, long-range 79th-minute winner to be named man-of-the-match.

“Playing in the Afcon tournament is not easy, but it was amazing to see them fit in and look comfortable,” captain Ronwen Williams said afterwards.

“I am glad for all of them. Tshepang Moremi came on from the bench and changed the game for us with his speed behind the defence.

“It is a good start, and we want to build on from here as the tournament gains momentum. We are happy with the start we have had.”

Williams recounted how Broos galvanised the players in the change room at halftime after they lost their way in the game and allowed Angola to score the 35th-minute equaliser via Show to cancel out Oswin Appollis’s 21st-minute opener.

“At halftime the coach said he couldn’t recognise us because the way we were playing was not what we have been building over the past few years. We were just sitting back and they were playing through and over us and creating many chances,” he said.

“He wanted to see a better performance in the second half and that’s exactly what we did.”

Appollis said he drew on the experience of having been a young prospect in the squad that earned the best Afcon finish in 24 years of third place in Ivory Coast early last year.

“Getting a few minutes at the previous Afcon helped me and I can say the level hasn’t changed much from then. Against Angola we managed to get the three points and that’s what is important,” he said.

Bafana gets Afcon campaign off to a positive start.

“The guys have been working hard at training and it doesn’t matter who the coach Hugo calls on — everyone can do the job because there is enough quality in this group.

“I am happy to get another opportunity in an Afcon because it is a big and important tournament. I will work hard to do well and help the team.”

There is no time to rest for Bafana, who on Tuesday arrived in Agadir, where they meet Mohamed Salah-led, record seven-time holders Egypt, who are hungry to end a dry run at the Afcon going back 15 years to 2010.

The Pharaohs also started with a 2-1 win, needing Salah’s 91st-minute strike to clinch victory against Zimbabwe.

That means Egypt and Bafana can secure qualification to the last 16 with a win on Friday. Any victor would also be favourites to seal top place in Group B and most likely avoid hosts Morocco in the next round.