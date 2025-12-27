Bafana lose against Egypt, need a win against Zim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mohamed Salah of Egypt celebrates his goal with teammates in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B match against Bafana Bafana at Adrar Stadium, Agadir on Friday.

A win needed against Zimbabwe — that is Bafana Bafana’s situation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after they lost 1-0 to 10-man Egypt in their VAR-influenced match at Adrar Stadium in Agadir on Friday.

Egypt (six points) are through to the next round but Bafana’s fate is still in their own hands going into the last Group B match against Zimbabwe on Monday in Marrakesh where a win will ensure safe passage to the last 16 for coach Hugo Broos’s men.

South Africa (three points) may also only need a draw, though then calculators might be called on, because Angola and Zimbabwe (one point each) played to a 1-1 draw in the earlier Group B match on Friday and can only reach four points.

If Bafana beat Zimbabwe, they will get to six points and progress with Egypt to the next round but the danger is they may meet hosts Morocco in the first match of the knockout stages.

Broos will be encouraged that this match, influenced by VAR decisions that included awarding Egypt the penalty for Mohamed Salah’s lone 45th-minute goal, Bafana had control and created most of the chances in the second half, though against 10 men.

Egypt had influential left-back Mohamed Hany sent off for clattering down Teboho Mokoena moments after they took the lead, in first-half added time.

In search of the equaliser and in front of a full house, Bafana had five attack-minded players on the pitch in Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Lyle Foster and Relebohile Mofokeng. Elias Mokwana joined the fray when he replaced Moremi in the closing stages.

Mudau's flailing hand makes contact with Salah's face 👀👇



Do you agree with the referee's decision? 🤔💭



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/MAzvPmYiHK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 26, 2025

Broos had made two changes to the starting line-up from South Africa’s hard-fought 2-1 opening win against Angola on Monday by installing defensive midfielder Thalente Mbata and attacker Moremi, with Mohau Nkota and Mbule dropping to the bench.

Mbata was used in an advanced midfield role while Moremi went to the left wing.

Broos kept his back four of fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba outside of central pairing Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Siyabonga Ngezana intact, in front of goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams.

There were not too many scoring chances in the opening 30 minutes except for a free-kick by Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush and a shot by Foster.

Shortly before the break, there was a stoppage as VAR drama unfolded with officials failing to come to a conclusion and the final decision was left to Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, who pointed to the spot.

Salah’s well-taken penalty sent Williams the wrong way much to the delight of the sizeable Egyptian support in the stadium.

There was more drama in forst-half optional game when Hany was sent for an early shower after he stamped on the foot of Mokoena next to the Egypt bench. It was a second caution for the left-back, after being shown yellow in the 30th.

With an extra man on the field, Broos, at half time Broos brought in creative Mbule for Mbatha, while Egypt boss Hossam Hassan introduced midfielder Eman Ashour for Marmoush.

Mbule, put into the playmaking role, had a positive effect on Bafana as they started to have control of the game and attacked Egypt.

In the 70th minute, Broos played his other card when he introduced Mofokeng, who missed South Africa’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers late thos year against Lesotho, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Rwanda with injuries and as he lacked game time at Orlando Pirates.

To push for an equaliser, Broos sacrificed defensive midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and brought in striker Makgopa.

There was another talking point in the closing stages when Ndabihawenimana had to consult with VAR again after an Egyptian defender Yasser Ibrahim looked to have handled the ball in the box. However, the decision for a free kick centimetres outside the box rather than a penalty was upheld.