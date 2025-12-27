Furious Bafana coach Broos confident they will qualify for the knockout stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa, during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match against Egypt at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on 26 December 2025.

Bafana was left fuming by officiating decisions during their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) loss to Egypt on Friday that has left their qualification for the next round in danger.

The exciting Group B match was influenced by VAR decisions where Mohammed Salah scored the only goal from a controversial penalty awarded after a referral by Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana.

There another key moment in the second half where South Africa were denied a penalty of their own after an Egyptian defender handled the ball in the penalty area.

Ndabihawenimana was asked to consult with the TV monitor and felt the arm of the Egyptian defender was in a natural position when it connected with the ball and that left Broos furious.

“Before the tournament they explained rules to us about penalties and handballs and all those things,” said a visibly angry Broos.

“There are so many rules that nobody knows what to do anymore. Even Mo Salah said to me after the match he was surprised it was a penalty, it was ridiculous.

“In the meeting they said when the arm is extended from the body, it’s a penalty and in this case the arm was extended from the body and it was supposed to be a penalty.

“They send me nonsense saying it was a supporting arm. What rule invents a supporting arm? The arm was extended, the ball hit his arm and it was a penalty.”

After venting about the officiating, Broos said they know what to do in their final group match because of the draw between Zimbabwe and Angola earlier in the day.

Bafana’s fate is still in their own hands going into the last group match against Zimbabwe on Monday in Marrakesh where a win will ensure safe passage to the last 16.

“We know that we have to do win against Zimbabwe to be sure of qualification and we are going to win. We are super motivated and on Monday we will be ready to go again and try to beat Zimbabwe.

“In the first half we were dominated by the Egyptian team, also the fact that we gave them too much space and we lost the ball easily. We were not dangerous and we didn’t put them in trouble.

“The second half was much better because we had chances but sometimes you need a little bit of luck. But we know what we need to do on Monday and we will try to be ready to win there.

“There is short turnaround of matches and we must forget about this game against Egypt because we can’t change the result. From Saturday morning we have to focus on the game against Zimbabwe.

“We know we have the quality to beat Zimbabwe but they have one point and they are probably thinking the same. Matches between us and Zimbabwe are always a difficult but we are confident.

“We will be ready on Monday, I can assure you of that. If we win that game we are in the second round and we will see what happens from there.”