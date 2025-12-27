Morocco held to a draw by Mali to end record winning run, Zambia held by Comoros in goalless draw

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brahim Diaz of Morocco celebrates goal with teammates during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match between against Mali at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 26 December 2025.

Hosts Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, ending their world record run of wins and leaving them still to make sure of progress to the next stage.

Midfielder Brahim Diaz tucked away a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half but Mali equalised from the spot midway through the second half through Lassine Sinayoko.

Both penalties were awarded after VAR reviews in a tempestuous clash at the end of a busy day of action at the tournament.

Morocco top the Group A standings with four points while Zambia, who they meet next on Monday, have two points along with Mali while the Comoros are bottom of the group on a single point.

Comoros and Zambia drew 0-0 in Casablanca earlier on Friday.

Morocco had won a record 19 successive internationals ahead of the Boxing Day clash, but the draw brings that to an end and leaves them still looking unconvincing despite their status as runaway favourites.

They had come into the tournament under heavy expectation, and even if they did win their first game, they still looked nervy and were fortunate to win their penalty as the ball brushed the hand of defender Nathan Gassama as he was trying to get to his feet after Diaz’s dribbling had him tumble over.

The kick was only awarded after Cameroonian referee Abdou Mefire went to the pitchside screen, as was the case with Mali’s equaliser in the 64th minute, which Lassine Sinayoko tucked away under the diving body of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Sinayoko had been hacked down by Morocco centre back Jawad El Yamiq, but the referee initially waved play on.

It was the first goal Morocco had conceded in their last 11 internationals.

The home side could have won it in the 78th minute when substitute Youssef En-Nesyri had time to turn and shoot, but his effort was well saved.

Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra made an even better stop from his own defender Woyo Coulibaly’s backward header in the final action of the game.

Mali captain Yves Bissouma started the match for his second appearance of the season after having had ankle surgery two months ago and lasted 57 minutes before being substituted, but there was no game time for African Footballer of the Year Achraf Hakimi, whose return from injury is much anticipated in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Comoros played out a goalless draw with Zambia in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, but the small Indian Ocean island nation came close to an upset win in their Group A clash on Friday.

Comoros had the ball in the net in the 19th minute, but Myziane Maolida’s attempt was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul in the build-up to the goal.

