After impressing at Afcon, Broos reiterates the US is not the right destination for Mbokazi

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of South Africa challenged by Mohamed Salah of Egypt during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on the 26 December 2025.

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has caught the eye of many people at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco and coach Hugo Broos has reiterated going to the US is not the best move for his career.

Mbokazi recently signed for Chicago Fire in the MLS and Broos said a player of his immense talent should be going to Europe to be tested regularly against better players.

Just like he performed during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Mbokazi has once again showed his quality against quality players of Angola and Egypt here at Afcon.

In the last match against a star-studded Egypt, Mbokazi was not intimidated by playing against players like Liverpool attacker Mohammed Salah or Omar Marmoush of Manchester City.

Broos, who played a key role in the development of former Belgium and Manchester City captain and now Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany, said Mbokazi should follow his path.

Kompany left Anderlecht in Belgium to play for Hamburg in Germany and later moved to City where he developed into a world class defender.

“Mbokazi should go to a bigger competition and by this I mean European competition,” Broos said.

“Let’s say France or Spain [not Real Madrid or Barcelona], but a good Spanish team, and he will become better and better. He is already on a very good level and when he plays against better players, that will increase his quality. This is normal when you see the level he is on now.”

Broos said Mbokazi reminds him of a young Kompany.

“Don’t misunderstand me because I don’t want to compare him with Vincent Kompany, but I see the same things. Kompany was also confident at this age but he needed to go somewhere else to develop further.

“The first two years he was at Hamburg in Germany where he learnt how to live and what attitude to have as a professional player. And then he went to City where he became a fantastic player.

“This is something that can happen with Mbokie (Mbokazi), therefore Chicago is not the right place for him. I made people angry when I said this a few weeks ago that the MLS is not the best choice for him.

“You saw in the match against Egypt why. For me he was the man-of-the-match in that game because he played a good game. I have a memory in the second half where there was a ball to Salah and he went with him in the duel.

“Salah did not have any chance and that shows the quality of Mbokazi. This is the guy who can go on and have a big career.”