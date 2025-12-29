Crunch time for Bafana as they take on Zimbabwe for Afcon knockout place

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lyle Foster, Teboho Mokoena and Thabang Matuludi of South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations South Africa training at TS Laarbi Ben Mbarek in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 28 2025.

There will be no room for error when Bafana Bafana take on neighbours Zimbabwe in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The two countries go into the crucial Group B match at the stadium (5pm in Morocco, 6pm SA time) with a chance of making it to the last 16 stage of the tournament, but South Africa have their fate in their own hands.

The equation is simple for coach Hugo Broos and his men (three points) as they need to avoid defeat, while the Warriors (one point) have to get all three points to stand a chance of progressing.

A win for Bafana will settle the matter but things will be complicated in the scenario of Zimbabwe and Angola winning their remaining matches - Palancas Negras meet Egypt in Agadir - because they have a point apiece from drawing against each other on Friday.

Bafana beat Angola 2-1 in their opener in Marrakesh last week, then lost 1-0 to Egypt in Agadir in a match marked by contentious officiating on Friday.

“It is an important game for us because we can qualify for the next round,” Broos said in his pre-match press conference at the match venue on Sunday.

“We are a bit in the same situation like we were in Ivory Coast where we could not afford to lose in the last game. If we don’t lose the game tomorrow, we are in the next round and that is the most important thing for us.

“It is not for the first time we play against Zimbabwe and it is going to be a tough one. For the four years I have been the coach of South Africa they were always in our qualifying group for Afcon or the Fifa World Cup.

“They would also like to win against us and we know that from our previous matches. It will be tough tomorrow and we have to reach our best level to make a good result.

“We will be playing against a highly motivated team. It is always nice for them to take points from South Africa and if they do it tomorrow they have a chance to finish second, so the motivation for them will be big.”

A draw for Bafana would take them to four points and see Zimbabwe end on two, and even if Angola beat Egypt to reach four points, the head to head ruling would see Bafana progress because they beat Palancas Negras.

Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi said South Africa will do whatever is required to progress.

“Getting a good result tomorrow is important. At the very least we want to avoid defeat because that would take us through to the next round. We are focused and ready.

“We know it will be difficult, but we are looking forward to playing and stepping up.”

Zimbabwe’s Romanian coach Marian Marinică said the Warriors have put their setbacks of a 2-1 opening defeat against Egypt and their draw against Angola behind them and are targeting the win against Bafana to have a chance of progressing.

We cannot stay stuck in the past. What is done is done, it is water under the bridge. This is a new match. — Zimbabwe coach Marian Marinică

“It is difficult to project yourself into everyone’s mindset because you cannot be inside the heads of the players. Of course there may have been some challenges but that is part of football.

“We also experienced situations that could have gone differently. Against Egypt, for example, we felt there was a clear situation that deserved VAR intervention. But that is part of the game.

“The players, like the staff, are professional enough to move forward. We cannot stay stuck in the past. What is done is done, it is water under the bridge. This is a new match.”

Zimbabwe captain Marvelous Nakamba said he is aware of the rivalry that exists between the two countries but his team will not be focusing on that.

“Sometimes the idea of rivalry is taken too far. In the end, it is simply two nations facing each other with the same ambition to win. It is a new match, a new challenge.

“We cannot control what happened before. What matters is staying focused, keeping our heads up, believing in ourselves and being brave.

“The message in the group is clear — everyone must give everything for the country.”

