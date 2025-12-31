Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Bafana find out last 16 opponents on New Year’s Eve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana players celebrate their Group B victory against Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday that saw them through to the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is taking shape, and Bafana Bafana will know after Group F matches on Wednesday night who they are going to play against in the last 16 in Rabat on Sunday.

South Africa, the runners-up in Group B, will meet the runners-up of Group F, which wraps up on Wednesday night when Ivory Coast (four points) meet Gabon (zero) and Cameroon (four) meet Mozambique (three) (both 9pm SA time).



The most likely opponents are Cameroon or defending champions Ivory Coast, who are in first and second place, but there is also the unlikely event of third-placed Mozambique sneaking into second place.

The Indomitable Lions and the Elephants just need to win their matches to go through to the next round, with goal difference deciding final placings because they are level on head-to-head, having drawn their match 1-1.

For Mozambique to sneak into second spot, they will have to beat the much-fancied Cameroon in Agadir in what would be one of the tournament’s major upsets.





