Bafana players Mofokeng and Mudau expecting physical battle from Cameroon in Afcon clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa during training at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at TS Laarbi Ben Mbarek in Marrakech, Morocco, on 28 December 2025.

Bafana Bafana players Relebohile Mofokeng and Khuliso Mudau say the team will have to be prepared for the physical nature of Cameroon.

South Africa take on the physically imposing Indomitable Lions in their much-anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 match at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night in a clash of different styles.

Speaking at their final training session at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, defender Mudau and attacker Mofokeng said the team has analysed Cameroon and they know what to expect.

“We are aware of their physical game because of the analysis that we have done on them. They have stronger players but we have to put up a fight and make sure we win the game,” said Mudau.

Mofokeng, who may provide the surprise element in this match as a playmaker, added they need to have a positive mindset.

“The most important thing is mentality. Whether they are physically strong or not, a strong mentality is the one that is going to win us the game. We need to go there with a positive mentality of wanting to win the game.

“We are expecting them to come with that physicality and energy but we have the confidence to play football with a spirit to win.”

Bafana had the whole week to prepare since their last match against Zimbabwe last week and Mudau said it gave them time to work on a number of things.

In three matches, Bafana conceded four goals while scoring five and Mudau wants the back door shut and more goals in the opposition’s net.

“There are a lot we learnt from the group stages and one of the lessons is that we conceded a lot and as a defender I don’t like conceding silly goals. We worked on that at training and the other one is scoring more goals.”

Mofokeng got only 21 minutes in the loss to Egypt but is ready to play in any position to help the team progress to the next round whenever he is needed.

“Before I came to the tournament, I was playing as a number ten for Pirates. If any opportunity comes my way, I will use it because I want to contribute to the team. I am ready to play wherever the coach wants me to play.”

Mofokeng is at an early stage of his international career and is learning a lot in what is his first major tournament.

“It is a privilege for me to be here competing against some of the best players in Africa. The tournament is tough but we are doing well and we will keep on doing so.

“I played against Egypt and it was not easy because we were already one man down when I came on. I was introduced to get opportunities for the team and I tried my best.”

If he starts from the bench, Mofokeng knows what to do to effect change in the game.

“At Pirates I was used as an impact player and it won’t be too difficult for me to do that role here. I know how to read and change the game, I just need to find a way to do it.

“Pressure will always be there if you are an impact player to change the game positively, but whenever I come on I just go out there and do my job to help the team to get what they want.”

Mudau, who is playing in his second Afcon, said this tournament is tougher from the one in the Ivory Coast.

“There is a difference between this tournament and the one of last year because a lot of people know about us now. But we have been together for a long time and even the younger ones have showed they want to play.”