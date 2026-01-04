LIVE | All the action as Bafana meet Cameroon in Afcon last 16 clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

General view of Al Medina Stadium ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash between Bafana Bafana and Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

Refresh the story for the latest updates ...

7.15pm - Mahlatse Mphahlele has sent his Daily Afcon Talking Points in video form from Morocco each day.

Catch his last three, pertinent to this match, editions, here:

6.58pm - Your LIVE UPDATES BLOGGER is Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE Digital Sports Editor Marc Strydom, for this huge clash - Bafana Bafana v Cameroon in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16.

I am not in Morocco but bringing you the blow-by-blow from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg.

The knowledgeable and hugely experienced Senior Football Writer Mahlatse Mphahlele, covering the Afcon in Morocco for Arena Holdings, is in the stadium Rabat - be sure to catch his report on TimesLIVE at around 9.20pm.

First up, here are some match details:

Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Al Medina Stadium, Rabat, Morocco Kickoff: 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time

8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11

61 and 11 Cameroon world and Africa ranking: 57 and 10

57 and 10 Stadium capacity: 18,000

18,000 Stadium surface: Grass

Grass Match officials: Referee -

Calm before the storm at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat. pic.twitter.com/gVYTzoe5bj — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 4, 2026

