LIVE | All the action as Bafana meet Cameroon in Afcon last 16 clash

7.15pm - Mahlatse Mphahlele has sent his Daily Afcon Talking Points in video form from Morocco each day.
Catch his last three, pertinent to this match, editions, here:
6.58pm - Your LIVE UPDATES BLOGGER is Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE Digital Sports Editor Marc Strydom, for this huge clash - Bafana Bafana v Cameroon in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16.
I am not in Morocco but bringing you the blow-by-blow from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg.
The knowledgeable and hugely experienced Senior Football Writer Mahlatse Mphahlele, covering the Afcon in Morocco for Arena Holdings, is in the stadium Rabat - be sure to catch his report on TimesLIVE at around 9.20pm.
First up, here are some match details:
- Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat, Morocco
- Kickoff: 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time
- Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11
- Cameroon world and Africa ranking: 57 and 10
- Stadium capacity: 18,000
- Stadium surface: Grass
- Match officials: Referee -
Calm before the storm at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat. pic.twitter.com/gVYTzoe5bj— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 4, 2026
TimesLIVE
