Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Will coach Hugo Broos unleash Relebohile Mofokeng against Cameroon?

Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa during training at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Adrar Stadium Annex in Agadir, Morocco, on 25 December 2025.

The time for talking is almost over for South Africa and Cameroon.

Bafana Bafana take on the Indomitable Lions in their much-anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night and there is little separating the two teams.

In a football match of contrasting philosophies, South Africa bring their ball-playing style to the table while Cameroon rely more on their physicality and hard running.

The question on the minds of South Africans is whether Bafana coach Hugo Broos will finally unleash talented Relebohile Mofokeng in this match to provide the surprise element.

Sipho Mbule has blown hot and cold in this tournament as a playmaker and the feeling is that Mofokeng, though not physically imposing, could be effective in the number ten role.

Broos coached Cameroon to Afcon glory in 2017 in Gabon, but made it clear at his pre-match press conference there will not be room for emotions because his focus is on helping Bafana progress to the quarterfinal stage.