Tougher test awaits anxious hosts Morocco in Afcon quarters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brahim Diaz celebrates his winning goal for Morocco in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 victory against Tanzania at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

Hosts Morocco can expect the first proper examination of their ability to go on and win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) when they take on a feisty Cameroon in the quarterfinals.

The top-ranked Moroccans were not stretched in the group phase of the tournament, where they finished top of the standings, nor in their last-16 clash against Tanzania on Sunday.

Yet they delivered only one convincing performance when they beat Zambia in their last of their group matches and against Cameroon in Rabat on Friday there will need to be a marked improvement if they are to advance towards the target of a first continental title in 50 years.

The home side were heavy pre-tournament favourites but have looked anxious and nervy at times, feeling the intense pressure and will be cautious of the threat that Cameroon pose.

“We will try to disrupt them,” said Cameroon coach David Pagou, promising a physical battle at what will again be a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium packed with home supporters on Friday night.

The game will be one of the highlights of a blockbuster set of last-eight ties, with Algeria meeting Nigeria on Saturday and Egypt’s clash against defending champions Ivory Coast later on the same day also eagerly anticipated.

Only Senegal, who take on Mali in the first quarterfinal in Tangier on Friday, are expected to ease through to the semifinals, up against opponents who have made it to the latter stages of the tournament without winning a game.

Mali have drawn four successive matches in Morocco, advancing on post-match penalties over Tunisia in the last 16 despite being down to 10 men for most of the match. Their fighting spirit is not expected to be enough to hold out against Senegal’s attack, which has scored 10 goals at the tournament.

Just a glimpse of the Algerian madness unleashed by Boulbina. 🤩🇩🇿



At #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025, #WeCelebrateDifferent pic.twitter.com/RuAOgEmMqD — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 6, 2026

Algeria and Nigeria are the only teams to have won all four of their matches in Morocco and both have given strong indicators of their ability to take the title.

Ivory Coast were also in impressive form in the last 16 as they brushed aside Burkina Faso 3-0 on Tuesday and are set to reignite a Cup of Nations rivalry with Egypt, who are looking to give talisman Mohamed Salah international success to go along with his numerous achievements at club level with Liverpool.

“We’ll simply try to impose our rhythm [of play] on Egypt,” said Ivorian coach Emerse Fae.

The quarterfinal winners advance to the last four to be played in Rabat and Tangier on January 14.

2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

SA times

Friday:

Mali v Senegal (6pm)

Cameroon v Morocco (9pm)

Saturday:

Algeria v Nigeria (6pm)

Egypt v Ivory Coast (9pm)

Reuters