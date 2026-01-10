Football

Five-star Diaz on target again as Morocco beat Cameroon to reach semis

Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Cameroon - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 9, 2026 Morocco's Brahim Diaz scores their first goal. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Brahim Diaz scored for the fifth game in a row at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as hosts Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash on Friday to keep alive their hopes of a first continental title in 50 years.

Ismael Saibari was also on target in another workmanlike display in which Morocco were efficient enough, but also created little in the way of chances, netting from two of their three shots on target.

Cameroon had a strong shout for a penalty in the second half after what looked a foul on Bryan Mbeumo but they too battled in the final third and did not force home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into a save in the 90 minutes.

Morocco face the winner of Saturday’s third quarterfinal between Algeria and Nigeria in the next round, a tie that will be played in Rabat on Wednesday.

Reuters


