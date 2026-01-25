Draw against Sekhukhune no cause for concern, says Pirates coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United during the Betway Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insisted that Saturday’s goalless draw against Sekhukhune United wasn’t a cause for concern despite its implications in the title race.

Instead, the Buccaneers mentor lauded his troops for the “quality” football they played at Peter Mokaba Stadium. The result meant Pirates remain second on the Betway Premiership table, level on points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a better goal difference, having played a game more than the Soweto heavyweights.

“We started the game with the right intensity that I wanted and was expecting. We deserved at least a goal in the first half; it could have helped us to have more space between the lines. It was difficult to break Sekhukhune’s compact block,” Ouaddou said.

“We have to keep working and believe in what we are doing. I am not worried. I don’t think we have to be worried, especially looking at how we played. We need to be confident.”

Ouaddou believes it was just not their day against Babina Noko, who also beat them in their first league fixture of the season.

“In the second half, after an hour, we brought some impact players [he brought in Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis for Deano van Rooyen and Patrick Maswanganyi, respectively], and they raised the intensity even higher and created some chances,” the Pirates coach said.

“There are some days like this in football, and today the ball didn’t want to go in the net, but I am really proud of my players; they gave everything, and the quality of football we played was interesting.”

Pirates’ next game is against Magesi at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

