Senegal coach Pape Thiaw banned, fined over Afcon final fracas

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal coach Pape Thiaw and Kalidou Koulibaly celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

By Nick Said

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has suspended Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five games and fined him $100,000 for “unsporting conduct” after he told his players to leave the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Morocco.

Caf also fined Senegal’s federation $615,000 due to the team’s conduct and the behaviour of their fans, while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were suspended for two Caf games for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

However, Morocco’s bid to have the result of the January 18 final - a 1-0 victory to Senegal - overturned after Lions of Teranga players left the pitch leading to a 14-minute delay in the game was dismissed by Caf’s disciplinary committee.

Hosts Morocco were also sanctioned with fines totalling $315,000 for the conduct of the ball boys during the game, the behaviour of their players and staff in the video assistant review area, and the use of lasers by supporters.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi (two Caf matches, one suspended for a year) and Ismael Saibari (three Caf matches) were suspended for unsporting conduct as they tried to remove the pitch-side towel of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the driving rain in Rabat.

Senegal coach Thiaw had told his players to leave the pitch late on in the match after they had a goal disallowed, and minutes later Morocco were awarded a penalty that was ultimately missed by Brahim Diaz.

Senegal went on to win thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

The chaotic scenes at the final were an end to what was otherwise a successful Afcon that produced record revenues for Caf.

Reuters