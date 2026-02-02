Teenage urges Chiefs to remain consistent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs legend Nelson "Teenage" Dladla during the face to face interview with Sowetan. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs have turned the corner and things are looking good, and we are happy, the club’s legend, Nelson “Teenage” Dladla, has spoken.

“We have been doing so well since October and we are third on the PSL log right now,” he told Sowetan.

“What a relief. Fans are happy. This is the peoples club. They travel the land and breath of the country to give support to the club whether we are doing well or struggling.”

Dladla said patience is virtue. “It’s paying dividends; when last did we sit on that position on the log.

“We must continue with this consistency; the future looks bright,” he said of the Phefeni Glamour Boys who are two points behind both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who are tied at 32.

The reigning champions lead the pack on goal difference, with Pirates breathing heavily behind them and with a game in hand.

“The coaching staff (co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Ben Youssef) is doing a good job, and the players are responding positively. Given the support, they (Kaze and Youssef) may win us the league.”

The duo took over technical team duties following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi last October.

Chiefs have already drawn with Sundowns and are yet to face their ancient rivals - Orlando Pirates.

No longer a “Teenage” at 77, the married father of four - who prefers to be called by his clan name − Mgabadeli owagabela izinkunda zankwaBulwayo - said: “I no longer see Shoeshine and Piano at Sundowns, so I don’t have problems with them; it’s Pirates that worries me.

“They are hot,” he said. “However, we need to work on our physical fitness, which enables a player to go beyond natural skill,” he said.

“It worked wonders for us; we were super-fit [during our playing days], and it was Bra Pro (Doctor Khumalo’s father Eliakim Pro Khumalo) who got us fit.

“He would take us to Turffontein Racecourse for running; it was tough, the grass was heavy, but one thing was, if our cup game went into extra-time we knew we were the winners due to our fitness.”

Dladla said scouts must look for what he called “Chiefs’ material” because of the uniqueness of Chiefs’ style of play.

“You will be exposed at Chiefs if you are a chancer,” he said with his boyish, naughty, mischievous smile.

“When you are signed by Chiefs, it means there is something special that club wants you to give; that’s what I did on my arrival in 1976 until 1989.”

Dladla see a bright future in Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Ashley du Preez, and is fan of coach Pitso Mosimane.

“His [Pitso] record speaks volumes,” he said, adding that local coaches are not respected by some club owners.

“We have our own style which is our identity, and only a local coach will improve it.”

Dladla was an exceptional dribbler with speed and creativity, which enabled him to navigate through defenders.

The ball wizard from Kwa-Thema in Springs, Ekurhuleni, won virtually every trophy on offer with Chiefs, including league titles in 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984 and 1989.

Dladla is moulding the Kaizer “Chincha Guluva” Motaungs, Ntsoelengoes, Jan “Malombo” Lechabas, Joseph “Banks” Sethlodis, Vusi “Computer’ Lamolas, Jackie ”Asinanamali” Masikes, Abednigo “Shaka” Ngcobos, Leonard “Sink a Shaft” Likoebes and Ebson “Sugar” Muguyos in Cystal Park, Benoni, where he trains young boys from 11 to 15 years.

Dladla pleads for assistance with training equipment.

