Stellies dump Kaizer Chiefs out of Nedbank, Sundowns progress

Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs attempts a scissor kick at goal in their Nedbank Cup defeat against Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Stellenbosch FC dumped Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup with their 2-1 last 32 stage win at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Defending champions Amakhosi went into the clash on form but Gavin Hunt’s Stellies took the wind out of their sails.

Ibraheem Jabaar put Stellies ahead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after Flávio Silva fouled Thabo Moloisane in the area.

The Cape side were soon 2-0 up as Jabaar won the ball in midfield to tee up Devin Titus and beat Brand Petersen with a stunning drive from range in the 22nd.

Chiefs pulled one back via a 56th-minute penalty slotted by Silva after Mosa Lebusa was controversially ruled to have hand-balled.

Also on Wednesday night, Mamelodi Sundowns advanced with a laboured 2-1 win against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Gomora United at Loftus Versfeld.

Goals from Peter Shalulile (41st minute) and Thapelo Morena (61st) secured the victory for the Brazilians. Mpho Maoke had equalised Gomora two minutes into first-half added time.

