Bucs’ league title hopes remain alive with 13 games left

Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 18 February 2026.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is of the view that all isn’t lost after Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Colombian striker Brayan León‘s first-half break is what sank log leaders Pirates, helping Sundowns to narrow the gap between them and the Sea Robbers to just three points while they still have a game in hand. Patrick Maswanganyi’s deflected effort early in the second half gave Bucs a consolation goal.

“If you ask me that question [if losing to Sundowns was an opportunity lost to stamp their authority in the title race] when we have only five games left, I’d agree with you. With the number of games left, anything can still happen. I think we still have 13 or 14 games left,” Ouaddou said.

Pirates have 13 matches left in the league.

“We still have to work, to give everything because there’ll still be many surprises, so we have to fight until the end. This is the message I want to give ... the PSL is a very good league with good teams. We wanted to avoid this scenario [of losing to Sundowns] but it happened — and it’s not the end of the world.”

Pirates, who’ve already won two trophies in the form of the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout this season, have since shifted their focus to Saturday’s Nedbank Cup last-16 fixture against second-tier outfit Casric Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena (6pm).