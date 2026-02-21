Casric coach Mthombeni out to cause major Nedbank Cup upset against Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni is confident before their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash with Orlando Pirates. Picture:

Casric Stars coach Bucks Mthombeni has urged his charges to play with no fear when they take on fancied Orlando Pirates in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Stars face a daunting task of taking on Pirates at their happy haunting ground, where their fans always create an intimidating atmosphere, but Mthombeni said they will take the game to them.

Pirates lost to Mamelodi Sundowns during the week in their exciting Betway Premiership clash, but they have not lost at Orlando Stadium this season, and Stars are up against it.

“First, it is always difficult to play against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium,” admitted Mthombeni, whose team sit in fourth spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“They don’t lose games there, and their supporters always come in numbers, but having said that, you will never know what is going to happen on the day. We are going there to stick to our game plan and have no fear, and anything can happen.”

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni says they are going to play without fear against Pirates.



WATCH press conference ➡️ ➡️ ➡️https://t.co/MS8xZ7ej4p pic.twitter.com/Z1dmXN8ah2 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 19, 2026

To have a chance of causing a major upset, Mthombeni said they must not play an open game to suit Pirates and not concede a goal during the early stages.

“The other important thing that is going to be important for us is not to concede an early goal. We also can’t go there and play an open game; we must stick to our game plan.

“We are a team that does not concede many goals, and this year we have had better results at home, and we have scored also. We played seven games recently and only conceded three goals.

“If you look at Pirates, they only conceded two goals against Sundowns in nine matches. But if we defend well and contain pressure for the first 30 minutes, the result can go either way.”

Pirates go into this clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Sundowns in the league during the week, and Mthombeni expects backlash.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou explains the absence of Evidence Makgopa against Sundowns.



WATCH press conference ➡️ ➡️ ➡️https://t.co/zsBWXynh5k pic.twitter.com/rWnwoiz38n — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 19, 2026

“After the loss to Sundowns, they are going to come at us, but we have to make sure we stick to our game plan and play our normal game.”

To progress to the next round of the tournament, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is going to rely on key players such as Sipho Chaine, Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

In other matches on Saturday, Sundowns hit the road to TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga with the Brazilians on a high after an important midweek league win over Pirates.

Elsewhere, Upington City are at home to Durban City at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium, while Stellenbosch FC visit Golden Arrows at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu became the first team to advance to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal derby on Friday night.

Their goal was scored by midfielder Hendrick Ekstein.

TimesLIVE