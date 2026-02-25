Stellies deserved to win, says Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khalil Ben Youssef, co-coach of Kaizer Chiefs, after the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has apologised to the Amakhosi faithful for losing 2-1 to struggling Stellenbosch FC in the league at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, four days before the Soweto derby.

Chiefs scored first courtesy of Flavio Silva in the 36th minute, before Stellies turned things around, scoring in the 51st and 87th minutes via Langelihle Phili and Devin Titus, who’s established himself as a Chefs slayer in recent times, respectively. It was Titus’s third goal against Chiefs in 11 games he’s played against them.

“First we have to apologise to our fans. We are so sorry for this result. I think we dominated the first half — we were better than Stellenbosch as we created a lot of scoring opportunities,” Ben Youssef said after the match.

He bemoaned the goal-scoring chances they squandered in the first half, where Ashely du Preez and Silva couldn’t bury some of the hosts’ best opportunities.

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half. I said it before and I am repeating it again: when you are better than the opponent, you have to finish off your chances,” Ben Youssef said, adding that Stellies were a better side in the second stanza and deserved to win.

“We started the second half badly, conceding the first goal in the first five minutes. Then we tried to make a substitution, who we thought would add value — but I think Stellenbosch were better and they deserve to win this game.”

The defeat was Amakhosi’s third on the trot in all competitions. With the Soweto derby against Pirates at the same venue on Saturday looming large, Chiefs have little time to feel sorry for themselves. Fourth-placed Amakhosi are now eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one game extra in the Betway Premiership.