It’s mind over matter for Soweto derby - Ben Youssef

Devin Titus of Stellenbosch Aden McCarthy of Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg Photo Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says they’ll do a lot of “mental work” on the players for Saturday’s Soweto derby against archrivals Orlando Pirates after Stellenbosch handed them their third defeat in four games at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The sold-out derby kicks off at 3pm at the same venue.

Chiefs surrendered their lead – via Flavio Silva’s first-half goal – to lose 1-2 to Gavin Hunt’s Stellies on Tuesday. The Winelands team struck via Langelihle Phili and Devin Titus in the second stanza.

“It’s part of our job to, when we’re in a situation like now, continue to work and do a lot of mental work on the players to prepare them for the derby,” Ben Youssef said after the defeat.

“I think every derby has a different reality, and I hope we will be ready to win this derby.”

Chiefs’ loss to Stellenbosch left them eight points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one match more.

Amakhosi’s highly rated midfielder Ethan Chislett, who joined from English third-tier side Port Vale before the start of the season, made his long-awaited debut against Stellies.

The Durban-born 27-year-old playmaker showed flashes of brilliance, leaving Ben Youssef highly impressed. “We waited for seven months so he could be as good as he was today. We wanted to introduce him at the right moment. He was one of the best players,” he said of Chislett.

Chiefs had a strong first half, albeit one with a lot of missed goal-scoring chances. Their performance regressed in the second stanza, and the simultaneous introduction of three attackers in Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala couldn’t help the situation. “Yes, I agree 100%,” Ben Youssef said of the substitutes’ flat display.

“When we made the substitutions in the second half, we tried to add value to the team with players coming from the bench. But they weren’t what we expected of them.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Magesi v Polokwane, Seshego, 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm)

Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB, 3.30pm; Arrows v Chippa, King Zwelithini (6pm); Siwelele v Galaxy, Free State (6pm); Orbit v Bay, Olympia Park (8.15pm)

Sunday: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus (3.30pm); Gallants v Durban, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm).

