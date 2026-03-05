Mngqithi backs Sundowns' depth over Pirates in title race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi doesn’t see Orlando Pirates dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title this season, saying Masandawana’s depth will see them clinch another title.

The Buccaneers and Masandawana are level on 44 points at the top of the table following their midweek victories in their respective matches. Sundowns beat Arrows 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, while Pirates beat Polokwane City by the same scoreline at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Mngqithi, who won several league titles with Masandawana, explained why he believes they will win the title again this time.

“I’ve always believed that Sundowns have got what it takes to win the league, and I’ve always said it,” he told the media following their 2-1 defeat to Sundowns.

“I’m not mincing my words because even if you look at the players who weren’t on the bench, that team has got what it takes to win the league.”

There is so much depth in every position and based on that, even when the season becomes stressful, they’ve got enough quality. — Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows coach

“I like the competition that Pirates is bringing — and the other teams — but the reality is this team has got depth. And not just depth; I can take one or two big teams and say if player A and player B would not be in the team, they would not be the same.

“But at Sundowns, if Teboho [Mokoena] is not there, Marcelo [Allende] is there, Jayden Adams is there, so is [Bathusi] Aubaas. It is the same for me: [Sphelele] Mkhulise should be playing regularly as well.

“So there is so much depth in every position and based on that, even when the season becomes stressful, they’ve got enough quality.

“I don’t think there is any issue there and nobody should think there is serious contention there. For me it is a no-brainer.”

Following their defeat, where Mngqithi felt they had a lot of respect for Sundowns, he is optimistic his side can still finish in the top eight. Abafana Bes’thende are currently 12th on the log table with 21 points after 19 matches and three behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy.

“I see them standing a good chance of finishing in the top eight. I’m being honest. This team is very young. We are trying a lot of young stars. We’ve got a team that is moving from the average age of 33 or 34, now we’ve taken it down close to 22 and I’m seeing a lot of growth.”