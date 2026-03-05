Pirates won’t win league if they play like this, says Polokwane coach Mohafe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with Yanela Mbuthuma during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on January 31 2026. File photo.

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe says he doesn’t think Orlando Pirates will win the league title if they continue playing like they did when they beat Rise and Shine 2-1 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I don’t see them winning the championship if they play the way they played today,” Mohafe said.

“I am not sure — maybe our tactical approach was spot on, maybe we planned very well for them ... they struggled with us today. But with the performance they gave today, I don’t see them becoming the champs.”

Pirates struck first via Relebohile Mofokeng’s header in the 52nd minute, before Rise and Shine restored parity through Bonginkosi Dlamini in the 86th minute.

Just when the tie looked destined for a lovely draw, second-half substitute Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi grabbed a late winner, tapping home a brilliant cross by Deon Hotto in the 90th minute.

The win ensured that Pirates remain top of the table, level on points with perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a lower goal difference.

“It’s a defeat to accept. Our players gave their all ... they gave a good account of themselves. This is our first home defeat [in the league] and it’s difficult to accept,” the Polokwane coach said.

“It’s not a good defeat. A true reflection of this game would have been a draw.”

Polokwane remain seventh on the table.