Quaddou confident Pirates ‘will fly’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during their Betway Premiership match against Chippa United FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in November 2025. File photo.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has vowed they’ll “die on the pitch” for the league title, lauding his side’s ability to grind results even when they are not in their element as happened when they beat Richards Bay 2-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday night.

Oswin Appollis’s first-half goal, coupled with a late penalty courtesy of Evidence Makgopa, saw Pirates bag maximum points to reclaim their top spot on the table. The Sea Robbers’ next game is against Siwelele at the same venue on Saturday (3.30pm).

“We still have 10 games to play and we are going to fight until the very last second ... we are going to die on the pitch for this title,” Ouaddou said after their win over Natal Rich Boyz.

“I want to congratulate the boys for showing character and personality. They also showed aggression, so let’s take positives from this game even though we didn’t have the control ... we scored two goals with a clean sheet again.”

The Sea Robbers tactician emphasised that his troops showed character against resilient Bay, praising them for managing to win the game even though the performance wasn’t convincing at all.

Ouaddou is certain Pirates “will fly” once they hit top gear as they remain level on points with perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in this season’s exhilarating title race, only occupying the top spot by virtue of a better goal difference.

“I am really happy with the character of the team. Even when it’s tough ... as you can see that even on days like today [on Wednesday] the team is still winning, so you can imagine what would happen when we are in the best of shape — you can imagine how the team can perform. You will see this team will fly when we get to our best shape.”

Sowetan