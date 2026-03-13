Magesi host Chippa in crucial relegation battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC warming up during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on 3 December 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Magesi FC and Chippa United will look to ease their relegation fears with a win when they clash in a Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

Both teams find themselves in the danger zone, with Magesi sitting at the bottom of the log table with 13 points, six behind 13th-placed Chippa.

Magesi head into this fixture at the back of a poor run in their last 10 matches, suffering six defeats and drawing four. Dikwena tša Meetse’s last league win was against TS Galaxy in October, and since then, they have struggled and seen the departure of coach John Maduka.

They face the Chilli Boys, who have struggled to beat them in their recent head-to-head encounters. Magesi suffered defeat in two of their last three matches, indicating a tough challenge for the home team.

Victory for either side will go a long way in the effort to avoid relegation this season, with Magesi desperate to end their poor run. The Chilli Boys, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a good run despite losing their last match against Marumo Gallants.

Before that, they had recorded three wins and two draws in five games under coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi, and they will be eager to bounce back to winning ways.

Elsewhere, Stellenbosch will look for a victory to move to the top eight above TS Galaxy when they meet at Danie Craven Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

The Maroons are in ninth place, one point behind the Rockets, who are currently eighth on the log table.

It’s number eight in the league against number nine, so it’s going to be a tight game.

Stellies coach Gavin Hunt expects a tight game, although they will have a home-ground advantage. “It’s number eight in the league against number nine, so it’s going to be a tight game,” Hunt told the team’s media department.

“But at home, we will be looking to take advantage; it won’t be easy though because [Galaxy] are a good side who can always spring a surprise.”

Stellenbosch are on a five-match unbeaten run in the league, and Hunt challenged the team not to rest on their laurels. “Confidence can turn, so you have to be at it all the time,” he said.

“Everybody has to do their job and be on it. When we don’t have the ball, everybody must be looking to get it back.”