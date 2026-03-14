Pirates stunned as Siwelele snatch point in roller-coaster title race clash

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Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Siwelele FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on the 14 March 2026.

When this magnificent, nerve-shredding and roller-coaster football match was finally over, everyone of black and white persuasion knew it.

It was two valuable home points dropped in this exciting Betway Premiership Championship race and a slight advantage handed to on-form Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou stood near motionless in his technical area, players sank to the ground while others had their hands on their hips, and fans watched in bewilderment.

Pirates started the day on top of the log and with a good opportunity to solidify their place but it was not to be as they were held to a 1-1 draw by resolute Siwelele FC in their highly entertaining clash.

Pirates are still top of the pile but with a slender one point ahead of Sundowns who have played one match less because they were in Champions League action on Friday.

The real cost of this share of the spoils with Siwelele FC, who dished out a defensive masterclass, will be clear on Tuesday night after the match between Sundowns and Marumo Gallants at Loftus.

If on-form Brazilians, who won their last seven league matches, beat Gallants, they will open a two-point lead at the top with nine matches remaining in the season.

Ouaddou will rue the fact that they did not make full use of their overwhelming dominance over Siwelele FC, who had their backs against the wall for most of the afternoon.

Ouaddou made two changes to the team that beat Richards Bay during the week with Nkosikhona Ndaba coming on for Deon Hotto and Tshepang Moremi replacing Patrick Maswanganyi.

Visiting coach Lehlohonolo Seema also did not tinker much with his line-up, making two changes from the team that drew with Stellenbosch FC last week with Tebogo Potsane replacing Samkelo Zwane and Relebohile Mokhuoane on for Ghampani Lungu.

Pirates were the first to show early intent and their threats came from usual suspects Oswin Appollis, Yanela Mbuthuma, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi but they could not find their way past Ricardo Goss.

The game’s first real chance arrived after 20 minutes when Mbuthuma’s clever back heel touch was saved by Goss after he connected with a pass from Kamoghelo Sebelebele.

Siwelele FC could have stunned Pirates after 27 minutes but Cristian Saile was not switched on when a ball from Vincent Pule fell in his path.

The shock arrived less than two minutes later when Pule beat Sipho Chaine from close range after he received a pass from Potsane who stole the ball from Ndaba.

Even after conceding the goal, Pirates continued to launch relentless attacks on Siwelele and they were mostly denied by Goss who made more than ten saves.

It was not only Goss but resolute defending by Thabo Makhele, Nyiko Mobbie, Neo Rapoo and Yandisa Mfolozi who stood firm and were only breached once by dominant Pirates attackers.

Pirates did not take too long after the break to pull one back after Thalente Mbatha delivered a defence spitting pass to Moremi who put the ball beyond the outstretched arms of Goss.

Pirates enjoyed momentum as the hour mark approached and Oaddou played his first cards from the bench with experienced Hotto and Evidence Makgopa replacing Ndaba and Mbuthuma to open more options.

After 68 minutes, Seema refreshed the team with Kemorapetse Ngwato, Manelis Mazibuko and Thato Letshedi coming on for Potsane, Chibuke Ohizu and Grant Margeman.

To add the creative spark, Ouaddou introduced crowd favourites Sipho Mbule and Maswanganyi but Siwelele stood firm to earn an important away point that keeps them above the danger zone.