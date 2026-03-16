AmaZulu relieved after stopping 5-game winless run at Bay

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AmaZulu assistant coach Simo Dladla says their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal derby has boosted their confidence following a run of poor results before the match.

Usuthu ended their five-match winless run with a victory over Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday and maintained their position in fourth place in the Betway Premiership log.

“We have not won in five matches, including in the [Nedbank] cup, so we needed to bounce back. We needed these three points to get our confidence back and get back on track with our goals for this season,” Dladla told the media after the match.

Thabiso Kutumela opened the scoring for Usuthu before Sanele Barns equalised for the visitors, with Hendrick Ekstein sealing the win seven minutes from time to help his side register victory.

Dladla was pleased with the contribution from Ekstein and said his experience is helping the young players.

“Since we have a young team, players like Ekstein are key to our strategies. And we are using him based on his qualities and his strengths,” he said.

“What he has done today is what is expected from him. He has done it in many games, and we hope he will continue doing that. He is very experienced, and he is creative. He is smart, so I would say we benefited yet again from his experience and his cleverness in and around the opposition box.”

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows beat struggling Marumo Gallants 2-0, also on Saturday, at Lucas Moripe Stadium to move to ninth on the log table, while Magesi and Chippa United played to a 2-2 draw in the relegation battle.

In other results on Saturday, Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City also played to a goalless stalemate.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)

Wednesday: Arrows v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)

Saturday: Polokwane v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chippa, Athlone (3.30pm); Chiefs v Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm)

Sunday: Siwelele v Orbit, Free State (3.30pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela (3.30pm); Durban v Bay, Chatsworth (6pm).