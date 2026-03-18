Back-to-back games take toll on Bay players - Zothwane

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Richards Bay coach Papi Zothwane feels their two high-intensity matches against Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu last week took a lot from their players, with fatigue creeping in.

After losing both matches in a space of a few days, Zothwane is relieved they have a whole week to rest and prepare for their next match against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

“I don’t want to complain because of the results. In the league, there are games where you play on Saturday and on Tuesday. It’s part of our job. The players know that there are matches where you play like that and some of them we’ve won,” he said.

“So, we knew that we would get tired one way or another because of the intensity of the game that we played on Wednesday. There’s no excuse because even though we had chances to score against AmaZulu, the performance was okay despite the results.

“But I feel our boys played very well, so, you know, after a game like that, you only have recovery and you don’t want to make too many changes again when games are too close. But we can’t complain; it is part of the game.”

With his side occupying the 12th place on the log table, Zothwane remains positive they can still finish in the top eight, but they must start collecting points starting with Durban on Sunday.

“Our drive is to fight and finish in the top eight. If we don’t finish there, we will be around ninth or tenth. It is good to see teams such as Durban City from KwaZulu-Natal also fighting to finish in the top eight, and we want to fight for that based on where we are,” he said.

Durban will also be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.