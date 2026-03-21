Sundowns focused on winning against Stade Malien in Mali

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Mamelodi Sundowns are not taking anything for granted despite enjoying a 3-0 lead against Stade Malien in the Caf Champions League quarterfinal return leg at the Stade du 26 Mars in Mali on Sunday.

Masandawana will look to complete the job and secure another place in the semifinal of the continental competition.

Miguel Cardoso’s charges delivered a disciplined and clinical performance at home in the first leg, scoring three goals to put themselves firmly in control before the return leg in Mali.

Cardoso said his team will not be complacent and will approach the game with a positive mindset under hostile conditions in Bamako to avoid defeat.

“What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result, and football history has lots of comeback stories,” Cardoso said, warning his players that “if we don’t go to Bamako with a strong team and the right mindset, we are going to have a lot of bad tastes in our mouths”.

“The Mali game is another dimension because it is going to be on a dry pitch, and that is going to make the game slower in taking the ball out of contact.

“Also, the temperature there is very high, and the rhythm of the game will be slower.

If the players have the right mindset, we will be able to fight for a result away from home. — Miguel Cardoso

“That is going to make it difficult for us to play the game we want. But we have experience, and if the players have the right mindset, we will be able to fight for a result away from home.”

The Brazilians have regained their formidable form recently in the Betway Premiership and the Champions League and are ruthless in front of goal.

While the 3-0 scoreline from their first game may suggest favourable results to progress to the next round, Cardoso is well aware of how quickly a continental campaign can change.

“We need to focus on the next one and then the next one. From my part, in this house, in my locker room with my players, my thoughts — the thoughts I want them to have — are on the next match,” he said.

Cardoso will rely on experienced players such as Teboho Mokoena, who came off the bench during their 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday to score a brace, and Khuliso Mudau, who is enjoying his best form.

TimesLIVE