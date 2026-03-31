LISTEN | Ndlanya questions current strikers’ commitment amid rarity of hat-tricks in PSL

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With Relebohile Mofokeng’s recent hat-trick only the third of the current season, Pollen “Trompies” Ndlanya, who holds the record of scoring the most hat-tricks in the PSL era, has questioned the commitment of current strikers amid the increasing rarity of hat-tricks in the PSL.

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The 21-year-old Mofokeng bagged his first ever senior hat-trick when title-chasing Pirates humiliated TS Galaxy 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium two weeks ago.

You are born to be a striker but again it’s about commitment. When I talk about commitment I am talking about working hard at training — Relebohile Mofokeng

“You are born to be a striker but it’s about commitment. When I talk about commitment I am talking about working hard at training,” Ndlanya, who scored six hat-tricks in his heyday, told Sowetan.

“As a striker you have to set yourself a target to say ‘this year I want to score so many goals’ and it boosts you in terms of pushing you to work towards that goal.

“Everything starts at training. You can’t go and write an exam when you didn’t study. As a striker you need to practice more. You can’t get it right in games when you don’t train well.”

Ndlanya, who played for both Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, suggested that the current strikers are not training well, leading to a dearth of hat-tricks in the current era.

“I wish to go and see how they train. You’d find out they only train movements but not finishing. Probably they only train with their teams, without doing extra sessions alone on the side,” Trompies said.

“During my time we used to stay behind with the likes of Shakes Kungwane maybe for an hour to do extras.”

Puso Dithejane, who’s now playing for Chicago Fire in the US, netted the first treble of the season when his former side, Galaxy, thumped Chippa United 4-1 in the league in August last year.

The PSL’s second hat-trick this season was scored by Durban City’s Fezile Gcaba in their 4-1 extra time win over Polokwane City in the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout last October.

Did you know?

In all competitions in the PSL era, 188 hat-tricks have been scored.

Sowetan