Mbokazi’s moment of magic not enough to prevent defeat for Bafana

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Lyle Foster attempts a shot at gal for Bafana Bafana as and Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera covers in the international friendly at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi produced a moment of magic with a blistering strike, but that was among few highlights for Bafana Bafana as they sunk to a 2-1 friendly defeat against Panama at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

The first home loss in Hugo Broos’ five years in charge might prompt the coach to ask the South African Football Association to arrange another game in or en route to North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

A packed Cape Town Stadium was left a touch uninspired by the low energy first hour from a team on the verge of an end to a 14-year absence from the World Cup.

Jose Cordoba of Championship side Norwich City opened the scoring for Panama in the 58th minute. That brought Bafana’s attack momentarily to life, as 19-year-old emerging centreback superstar Mbokazi’s beautiful strike from outside the box levelled matters in the 64th.

However, it was the more experienced, 33rd-ranked Panama who engineered a winner by Jiovany Ramos in the 77th.

Panama — playing with three centrebacks, two wingbacks and two defensive midfielders in an uncompromising block of seven defensively — provided the sort of tough resistance South Africa’s attack could get a decent work-out on ahead of the World Cup.

Their purported Central American similarity to World Cup co-hosts Mexico, who Bafana open the tournament against in Mexico City on June 11, was a major criteria in the selection of Panama as opposition in the final Fifa international date before the showpiece.

There was vital information gathered for Broos, but also some concerning questions raised.

Among that, Bafana’s main striker Lyle Foster looks out of touch and Evidence Makgopa might be a better option up-front in North America.

Makgopa was a half-time substitute for Foster. Oswin Appollis, Themba Zwane and Thapelo Maseko came off the bench soon after Cordoba’s opener and looked lively. Along with Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the first half, they reinforced Broos has options among skilful, goal-creating attackers. Mbokazi and Teboho Mokoena showed there is some quality in defence and midfield.

Putting it all together into a unit that can match some tough opponents in a World Cup environment might be a challenge for a combination that showed naivety in these games.

It was a niggling opening half of few chances as Bafana had possession but could not find a rhythm to use it effectively.

South Africa edged play in an opening 20 minutes but were unable to penetrate as Panama had the first chance when Carrasquilla Alcazar’s chip into the box from central midfield found the head of Ismael Diaz, who steered his effort straight at Ronwen Williams.

A similar ball in from Khuliso Mudau from the right was played for the run of Foster, who got a touch into the chest of on-rushing goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

⚽️ 𝕀𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕝 𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕝𝕪 ⚽️



🗣️ "𝚆𝚎 𝚠𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚍 - 𝚒𝚝'𝚜 𝚊 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍 𝚝𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚞𝚜"



Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacting to their loss against Panama!



🇿🇦 1⃣➖2⃣ 🇵🇦#SABCSportFootball #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/ztkbO5cxHW — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) March 31, 2026

South Africa had their best chance of the half with two minutes to the break, as Panama’s shape rarely fell out of kilter and Mofokeng’s pass found Hlongwane free on the right, the Minnesota United attacker skewing his shot wide.

Bafana’s forward momentum continued to be disappointingly flat back from the change rooms.

The home side were punished when Alcazar’s free kick was half-cleared, the ball pinging around on the edge of the box before Diaz’s shot was parried by Williams. The rebound fell to substitue Cordoba to sweep past the keeper at the right post.

Mbokazi, lurking on the edge of the box, received a pass from Zwane, who had been part of an attack on the right, the Chicago Fire centreback setting Cape Town Stadium alight with a missile strike past beaten Mosquera.

Panama regained the lead when Puma’s corner from the right found Carlos Harvey unmarked on the left to force a save from substitute keeper Renaldo Leaner. From the loose ball, Puma crossed again and Ramos headed in at close range.

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