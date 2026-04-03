Sundowns return to the top of the table with Chippa thrashing

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Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners celebrates his goal during their Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at Loftus Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the Betway Premiership table with a 4-1 thrashing of struggling Chippa United at Loftus on Good Friday.

This match was illuminated in the closing stages by an audacious goal by substitute striker Brayan León as he scored from a tight angle.

The Brazilians, who have recorded their ninth successive league win, have opened a two-point gap over Orlando Pirates in what has turned out to be an interesting championship race.

More importantly, Sundowns have closed the goal difference gap on Pirates to two goals.

This crucial victory was secured through goals by Marcelo Allende, Iqraam Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews, while United’s goal came from Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

While Sundowns returned to the top, this result is bad for United, who remain fourth from the bottom with 20 points from 23 matches.

They are under serious pressure from Marumo Gallants, Orbit College and Magesi FC, who are sitting below them on the standings.

#BetwayPrem – RESULT:



Second-half goals from Tashreeq Matthews and Brayan León secure a home victory for @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/C3USE3JK3J — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 3, 2026

Sundowns’ coach Miguel Cardoso rang changes with players such as Keanu Cupido, Zuku Mndunyelwa, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Nuno Santos and Rayners getting rare starts.

Only Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba and Jayden Adams were picked in the starting line-up despite having featured for Bafana Bafana during the recent friendly matches against Panama.

On the other hand, visiting coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi went for his tried and tested with Sirgio Kammies, Ayabulela Konqobe, Goodman Mosele, Azola Matrose and Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 21 minutes when Allende picked the spot to beat Chippa goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi with a speculative shot from the edge of the box.

Allende’s goal was a result of a patient move that started in the Sundowns’ half by Grant Kekana, and they worked their way into the United final third from where Santos released Allende.

Sundowns increased their lead after 37 minutes when Rayners’ head connected with a well-taken cross from Ntsabeleng, and he beat Msibi for his 11th league goal of the season.

Sundowns went to sleep after they increased their lead, and they were immediately punished when Kwayiba beat Williams after a quick counter-attack a minute later.

There is no time to rest for both teams, with Sundowns up against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban while United host Siwelele FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Sundowns put this match beyond doubt after 83 minutes when Matthews put the ball in the net after a scramble in the box where United defenders failed to clear the danger.

TimesLIVE