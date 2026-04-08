LISTEN | Cardoso wants more wins after Sundowns clinch 10 victories

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Having collected all 30 points since January after winning all 10 matches, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not satisfied and wants more as they look to clinch their ninth consecutive league title.

The Brazilians beat Durban City 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday to maintain their two-point league lead over second-place Orlando Pirates, who beat Golden Arrows.

The win for Sundowns, courtesy of Katlego Ntsabeleng, saw them register 10 successive victories and Cardoso has challenged his side to extend the winning run.

“If we want to be champions in this league, that means we have to extend that sequence for sure, we have to continue to collect a lot of points because the league is tough,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“The sequel is that we have to look ahead and win games. There is no big margin for mistakes ... We have to win games. There is not a big margin for mistakes, so that is what we have to do, for sure.”

After beating Chippa United and Durban City, Cardoso said it is important they get those victories and he is pleased they achieved their objective.

There is no victory if you don’t play the game you have to play, but obviously you need to understand we have a lot of matches and will have the chance — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

“We had the two matches to play before the Caf Champions League after the international break and we established the objective to get six points. We did well and now we have to prepare for the Champions League.

“That will be our focus when we resume our league games. We need to play for points in this period of the season and that is what the boys did, so I’m happy about it.

“There is no victory if you don’t play the game you have to play, but obviously you need to understand we have a lot of matches and will have the chance.

“Having the chance in the right moments without going in another direction and the way we have to play because if we take the game in another direction, then we can fight every game with the right energy, then we can be penalised.”

Sundowns will shift their focus to the Champions League semifinal first leg against Esperance on Sunday at 9pm.

“For now, we have to switch off this button and turn on the Champions League mode and obviously try to get the energy that can take us to the last part of the league.”

Sowetan