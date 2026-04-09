Kruger out to maintain MFC lead against Highbury

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Having moved to the summit of the Motsepe Foundation Championship table on Wednesday following their 2-1 victory over Lerumo Lions, Kruger United will be eager to maintain their lead when they visit Highbury at Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Kruger went two points clear against second-placed Milford, who drew 1-1 with Casric Stars in their midweek match and will be highly motivated to register back-to-back victories.

The draw against Milford caused Casric to fall down the promotion-hunt pecking order as they dropped to fifth position after Cape Town City returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over struggling Black Leopards on Tuesday.

With seven matches remaining and only three and four points separating Kruger, Milford, City, Hungry Lions and fifth-placed Casric, the race for promotions continues to heat up.

After a disappointing two matches where they were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, Milford will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Gomora United at Malamulele Stadium tomorrow, while City will look to build on their 1-0 win over Black Leopards.

[There were] good build-ups, but I felt we struggled in the final third ... Penetration was not good enough in that we are not finishing our attacks, and that’s our challenge — Kwanele Kopo, AmaTuks coach

Elsewhere, after suffering back-to-back defeats, University of Pretoria are aiming to do better when they visit struggling Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow.

AmaTuks coach Kwanele Kopo said they are not converting the chances they create and need to improve on this going into their next match.

“[There were] good build-ups, but I felt we struggled in the final third ... Penetration was not good enough in that we are not finishing our attacks, and that’s our challenge,” Kopo said.

Fixtures (all matches will kick off at 3pm)

Tomorrow:

Gomora v Milford, Malamulele;

Hungry Lions v Venda, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs;

Leopards v Pretoria University;

Bees v Lerumo;

Wanderers v Casric;

Baroka v Leicesterford, Mafori Mphahlele.

Sunday:

Upington v CPT City, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs;

Highbury v Kruger, Nelson Mandela University.

Sowetan