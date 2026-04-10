ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Race for coveted Footballer of the Season heats up

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In the 99th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Mahlatse Mphahlele and Sizwe Mabena are joined by football technocrat Teboho Molopa.

The show starts with analysis of how Bafana Bafana are shaping up for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in June and July.

It takes a turn with panelists agreeing that on-form Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng and Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Jayden Adams are favourites for the Footballer of the Season award.

There were also notable mentions of Teboho Mokoena of Sundowns and the Pirates trio of Sipho Chaine, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Owsin Appollis.

Log-leaders Sundowns and Pirates are involved in an exciting battle for the Betway Premiership, and only two points separate them with seven matches remaining in the season.

TimesLIVE