High-flying Chiefs aim to ‘confirm’ top-3 spot with Polokwane win

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Kaizer Chiefs attacker Wandile Duba celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef feels a win against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday would all but confirm their top-three finish.

“We are taking each game as a cup game. Every game is difficult for us ... We have to fight in each and every game. I think we need to win against Polokwane to confirm our position and continue to fight,” Ben Youssef said.

Being in the top three is a minimum for a big team as Kaizer Chiefs — Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach

“Being in the top three is a minimum for a big team as Kaizer Chiefs.”

Ben Youssef is of the view that Chiefs are on the right track to win trophies and conquer Africa in the next few seasons.

“Last season we won the Nedbank Cup and this season we are better in the league, so we are continuing to build our team. In the next few seasons the team will be back winning trophies and will be one of the best in Africa,” he said.

Chiefs amassed their fifth successive league win when they thumped relegation-threatened Magesi 4-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, consolidating their third spot on the standings.

It’s the first time Amakhosi have won five league matches on the bounce since the 2019/20 season, where they lost the title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day, under Ernst Middendorp.

All Chiefs’ strikers who were in the match-day squad against Magesi — Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba and Khanyisa Mayo — were on target, with playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala also adding his name on the score sheet. Diteboho Mofokeng scored Magesi’s consolation.

Having been keeping clean sheets for fun in the past few months, Chiefs have failed to avoid conceding in two of their last three games.

“The most important thing is three points and winning,” Ben Youssef said when asked whether he was concerned that clean sheets have somehow been eluding them of late.

Fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)

Friday:

Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday:

Marumo v Siwelele, Dr Molemela;

Orbit v Arrows, Olympia Park;

Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando;

Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)

Sunday:

Galaxy v Bay, Mbombela;

Magesi v Durban, Seshego (5.30pm)

Sowetan