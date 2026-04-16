‘We’ll keep fighting,’ vows Magesi coach Freese as relegation threatens team

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Allan Freese, head coach of Magesi FC, during their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on April 15 2026.

As relegation is increasingly looking inevitable, Magesi coach Allan Freese has reiterated they’ll fight until the end.

Magei were drubbed 4-1 by Kaizer Chiefs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, suffering their 13th league loss of the season to remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

“Every day the games are fewer and fewer but we have enough games to play and you will never know what will happen. We will keep on fighting until the end,” Freese said.

He believes beating Durban City away on Sunday would ease their woes a bit. “We must prepare for Sunday’s game, which is very important. We must win on Sunday to make things better,” the Magesi coach said.

Freese reckons they were decent in the first 30 minutes against Chiefs, suggesting he was confused about which aspect between attack and defence he should focus on to fix their problems.

“It’s not a good result, but I think for the first 30 minutes we did well, we even had a chance to score.

“When we lost the previous game [1-0 against Sekhukhune at the same venue four days earlier], we went home and worked on trying to find goals and today it was the opposite as we didn’t defend well.

“Do you work on the attack or do you work on defence? We will go back and work. There’s nothing else I can say.”