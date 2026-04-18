Banyana coach Ellis says they ticked the right boxes against Algeria

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Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo was challenged by Adjabi Ikram of Algeria during their international friendly at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says they ticked important boxes during their two-match international friendly series win over Algeria in Durban.

Banyana started with a 1-0 win at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday and wrapped up with a 2-0 win at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.

Nthabiseng Majiya opened the scoring in the 58th minute — her second in the two games — and second-half substitute Shakira O’Malley added the second in the closing stages.

Ellis said it was important to have these two matches as they continue to prepare for the upcoming 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco later in the year.

“Looking back at the first game, they gave us a couple of challenges, but we worked on those things. We also knew that if we move the ball around a lot more quickly, especially in the final third, we will get opportunities,” said Ellis.

“That was one of the objectives for this camp, to increase efficiency in our final third. I wish we could have been a bit more clinical in front of goal to bury our chances.”

Ellis made six changes to the team that started on Tuesday by bringing on Kaylin Swart, Sinegugu Zondi, Karabo Dhlamini, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado and Bonolo Mokoma.

They replaced Andile Dlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane, Hilda Magaia, and Ellis said it was to share the load.

“We made six changes because we needed to look at other players. How are you going to have a look at other players if you don’t give them opportunities?

“I know fans want to win, but friendly matches are there to test players. If we play the same players, we are not going to be able to see others.

“People always want a win, and sometimes you don’t get to play some of these players because of that. I thought the team we put on the park was good enough; they held their own, and it looked like they had been playing together for a long time.

“I thought our diagonal balls were good as well, and we gave them problems.”

TimesLIVE