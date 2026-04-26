Sundowns cannot capitalise on derby result, held by Bay

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Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Richards Bay FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on the 26 April 2026 in Richards Bay.

Mamelodi Sundowns could not capitalise on Orlando Pirates dropping points in Sunday’s Soweto derby, as the Brazilians were held to a 0-0 draw away by Richards Bay FC at Umhlatuze Sports Complex in a later game.

Earlier, Betway Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates could not convert overall domination into maximum points as they were held 1-1 by Kaizer Chiefs in a competitive derby at FNB Stadium.

This was the second occasion in a week where Downs spurned an opportunity to go top of the league, having drawn 1-1 at home against Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, as the remaining two contenders show signs of late-season jitters. The Brazilians’ punishing schedule, having reached the Caf Champions Leaue final, might also be playing a role.

Pirates have 59 points from 26 games and Downs are left on 58 from 25. Richards Bay are in 10th place (31 from 26).

Both sides had their chances in northern KwaZulu-Natal, though Sundowns the larger share of those, without managing to beat Bay goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

TimesLIVE