ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How Sundowns lost out on Relebohile Mofokeng

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Orlando Pirates star midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng during the recent Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

In episode 102 of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected development coach Floyd Mogale.

Mogale, who has worked for a number of Premier Soccer League clubs, shared his views on a range of issues including the state of grassroots football, his soccer philosophy and more.

The discussion starts with Mogale talking about his journey in football that was shaped by coaches like the late James Mabena, Ted Dumitru, Pitso Mosimane, Trott Moloto, Jomo Sono and Augusto Palacios.

He spoke about how Mamelodi Sundowns lost out on Orlando Pirates’ emerging superstar Relebohile Mofokeng, who was part of the Sunday Schools League at Chloorkop.

He touched on some of the challenges faced by development coaches and how they are not appreciated in South Africa. He expressed hope that the school of excellence would improve under the ownership of Chippa Mpengesi.

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